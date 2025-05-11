Son Of Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wants To Be Next Drake – Dad Reacts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Xavier Trudeau wants to follow in the footsteps of fellow Canadian Drake into the world of Hip-Hop and R&B and away from his political lineage as the son of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The 17-year-old is stepping into the spotlight as “Xav,” an independent artist determined to prove he’s more than a last name.

His debut single, “Til The Nights Done,” dropped February 21, 2025 and he’s already released two more singles, including his latest, “Back Me Up.”

Xavier Trudeau said he is on a personal mission to find fulfillment outside the walls of Rideau Cottage.

“I learned things in that time no one else my age is learning. I met any a-list celebrity you can think of. This is actually part of why I’m actually starting to do this stuff. It always felt super good to be in these places, security around me, private escort. It was always a sick feeling. But inside, I was like, ‘I don’t feel fulfilled.’. Like this isn’t me. I’m not the one who created this. Which is why I’m doing this music stuff,” he told influencer G Hobs in a recent interview.

Xav’s music pulls inspiration from artists like Drake, Post Malone, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

But unlike his musical idols, Xav isn’t backed by a major label. He’s chosen to stay independent, releasing music through Pathway Music Group and building his brand from scratch.

Xav lives with his mother, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and siblings at Rideau Cottage, where he’s still guarded by security due to his father’s former role.

Despite the privilege, he says the lifestyle left him searching for something more authentic.

“I want to create an identity for myself. I want to be Zav. I don’t want to be Justin Trudeau’s son,” Xav said.

After nearly a decade in office, Justin Trudeau stepped down as prime minister in January 2024. Now, his son is trying to lead—this time, on the charts.