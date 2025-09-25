“South Park” Targets FCC Chairman In Episode About Gaza, Trump Jr. & Free Speech

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

FCC chairman Brendan Carr was thrown into South Park’s latest political circus, where cat poop, Gaza bets and Trump Jr. collided.

FCC chairman Brendan Carr took a comedic beating on Wednesday (September 24) as South Park returned with a blistering episode that skewered everything from the Gaza conflict to prediction markets and political manipulation—placing Carr squarely in the crosshairs.

In the episode titled “Conflict of Interest,” Carr is dragged into a chaotic plot involving Donald Trump Jr., toxoplasmosis, and a satirical jab at free speech.

After being exposed to cat feces, Carr contracts the parasite, prompting a doctor to warn Vice President JD Vance, “If it reaches the brain, he may lose his freedom of speech.”

South Park's take on FCC Chair Brendan Carr's position on free speech 🤣 … the result of a butt blasting experience 😂 … -DW pic.twitter.com/kb60UiEyao — DeSota Wilson (@desota) September 25, 2025

The episode marked the first time South Park directly addressed the ongoing war in Gaza since Israel’s military campaign began two years ago.

True to form, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone didn’t hold back, delivering their signature brand of dark humor and political commentary.

At South Park Elementary, students dive into prediction markets, placing bets on real-world events.

One of the most disturbing wagers? Whether Kyle’s mom would “strike Gaza and destroy a Palestinian hospital.” Ever the opportunist, Cartman jumps in to rig the odds for personal gain.

The episode also casts Donald Trump Jr. as Strategic Advisor for Predictive Markets and Special Advisor to Israel. When Kyle tries to remove the Gaza-related bet, Trump Jr. sends him to Carr at the FCC, dragging the chairman deeper into the absurdity.

South Park did it again 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/B3PMVvMTue — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 25, 2025

Though the episode was delayed a week—officially due to production issues—it aired shortly after the murder of Charlie Kirk, a timing many believe was intentional to avoid immediate backlash.

In a climactic moment, Kyle’s mom travels to Israel and confronts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu face-to-face. “Just who do you think you are, killing thousands and flattening neighborhoods, then wrapping yourself in Judaism like it’s some shield from criticism?” she says.

In the new episode of ‘South Park’, Kyle’s mother antagonizes BENJAMIN NETANYAHU for his crimes in Gaza.



“killing thousands, flattening neighborhoods, then wrapping yourself in Judaism like it’s some shield from criticism, you’re making life for Jews miserable.” pic.twitter.com/CMrrXhfAos — FLAMIN’ POP! (@FlaminPop) September 25, 2025

The episode becomes available for streaming on Hulu starting Thursday (September 25).