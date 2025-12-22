Spike Lee Tribute To James Ransone Reveals Deep Bond

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Spike Lee honored James Ransone after the actor’s death at 46, remembering his work on “Inside Man” and “Red Hook Summer.”

Spike Lee paid tribute to actor James Ransone following his death in Los Angeles on December 19 at age 46, joining a chorus of Hollywood voices mourning the performer known for The Wire and The Black Phone.

The acclaimed director posted a photo on Instagram of himself with Ransone, whom he directed in Inside Man and Red Hook Summer, writing, “Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother,MR. JAMES RANSONE. We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN,” followed by blue hearts and prayer emojis.

Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Ransone in HBO’s The Wire, shared a brief message on X, formerly Twitter: “Sorry I couldn’t be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone.”

Ransone’s death by suicide was confirmed over the weekend, prompting a wave of messages from collaborators and friends who remembered his warmth, talent and generosity.

Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Ransone in Tangerine and Starlet, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, “I’ll miss you dearly my friend.”

Seventeen-year-old actress Madeleine McGraw, who appeared with Ransone in The Black Phone, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram Stories, writing, “I’m struggling to put into words the profound emptiness I’m feeling since learning of James Ransone’s passing. My heart is absolutely shattered.”

She recalled meeting him at the film’s 2021 premiere, where he offered her and her parents “heartfelt advice” about the entertainment industry. She added, “When he returned for his cameo in Black Phone 2, he was just as humble and grateful, lighting up with pure excitement to be back on the Black Phone set.”

McGraw continued, “We got to catch up, laugh, and connect again, and he was exactly the same: that radiant, passionate man overflowing with love for me, for his craft, and for his family.”

She ended her tribute with, “James, you truly changed me. You inspired me in ways I’ll carry forever. And I promise, with everything in me, to live by the wisdom you shared with me that night at the premiere. I already miss you so deeply. Rest in peace, my friend. You were one of a kind.”

Ransone gained recognition for his portrayal of Ziggy Sobotka in season two of The Wire and appeared in a range of projects, including Generation Kill, Sinister, Treme, and It Chapter Two. His final on-screen appearance was a cameo in Black Phone 2, which premiered in October.

He is survived by his wife, Jamie McPhee, and their son.