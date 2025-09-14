Stacey Dash Goes In On People Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Stacey Dash strongly criticized those mocking Charlie Kirk’s death and called for compassion toward his grieving family.

Stacey Dash blasted social media users who mocked the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling the online reaction “heartless” and accusing people of celebrating tragedy simply because they disagreed with his views.

In a series of emotional video clips posted to her social media, Dash condemned those making jokes about Kirk’s killing, saying, “Y’all are sick for laughing.”

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University last Wednesday (September 10). Police arrested Tyler Robinson, who later turned himself in to authorities. He is currently being held without bail at Utah County Jail.

“What’s wrong with you? I mean, what is wrong with you that you can celebrate someone’s death?” Stacy Dash fumed. “Seriously, because they don’t agree with you, because they talk about different things and you don’t like what they’re saying? You don’t like hearing the truth, so you celebrate their death. What is going on?”

‘Clueless’ star Stacey Dash slams liberals celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death.



“Whats wrong with you? That you can celebrate someone’s death. Seriously? Because they don’t agree with you?



The devil is dancing right now and you’re celebrating right along with him.”



🎥 @staceydash pic.twitter.com/VL2pZjRCap — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 13, 2025

Dash, known for her outspoken political views, said the online reaction to Kirk’s death revealed a deeper issue.

“That is the state of our country and our world. The devil is dancing right now and you’re celebrating along right with him. So god help you,” she said.

She also reminded viewers that Kirk’s death left behind a grieving family.

“All of you who are celebrating a man’s death, the fact that his children have no father, his wife has no husband, his parents have lost their son, and you’re celebrating. He was a human being,” she said.

Kirk’s widow, Erika, also addressed the public for the first time Saturday (September 13) in a livestream from Turning Point USA’s Arizona headquarters.

“You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife; the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” she said.

A public memorial for Kirk is scheduled for September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The event, organized by Turning Point USA, is expected to draw a large crowd. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are all expected to attend.

Trump also announced that Kirk will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously, calling him a “giant of his generation and a champion of liberty.”