Stefon Diggs Sued Over Stolen Ferrari Slander Just Before Super Bowl

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Patriots star Stefon Diggs faces multiple lawsuits, including assault, defamation and harassment claims just before Super Bowl LX.

Stefon Diggs can’t catch a break from legal drama. The New England Patriots receiver faces a growing pile of lawsuits just days before Super Bowl LX.

A fresh defamation case hit the courts this week. The plaintiff claims Diggs falsely accused him of stealing a Ferrari in 2024. Police cleared the former employee of any wrongdoing. But the damage was done.

The lawsuit says Diggs spread lies that destroyed the man’s concierge business. Threats followed. The victim claims Diggs’ associates confronted him at restaurants in Houston and Miami.

They demanded he return gifts the NFL star had given him.

Things got physical at Tootsie’s Cabaret in December 2025. Two men linked to Diggs allegedly attacked the plaintiff while Trevon Diggs watched.

The victim suffered a torn ACL and other injuries. Both Diggs brothers are named as defendants.

But that’s just the latest chapter in Diggs’ legal nightmare. Criminal charges from December paint an even darker picture. His former personal chef accused him of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault.

The incident report tells a chilling story. The woman said Diggs entered her unlocked bedroom and grabbed her from behind. He tried to choke her using his elbow around her neck.

She feared she might black out before he threw her onto the bed. The chef initially hesitated to name Diggs to the police because of his fame. She finally came forward on December 16.

Diggs denied all of the charges.

Then there’s the Chris Blake Griffith saga. The social media influencer and clothing designer made explosive allegations in 2024. He claims Diggs tried to drug him and made unwanted sexual advances.

Griffith also says Diggs conspired to kill him.

Diggs fired back with his own defamation lawsuit. He accused Griffith of lying for attention. Griffith countersued and stands by his story.

All these legal battles come as Diggs enjoys his best season in years. He’s dating rapper Cardi B and they welcomed a child together in November.

The timing couldn’t be worse for the New England Patriots. They’re preparing for their biggest game in years as they face off against the Seattle Seahawks today (February 8), as Super Bowl LX kicks off Sunday in San Francisco.