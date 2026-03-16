Stunna Girl Says Ahna Mac Jumped Zeus Boss Lemuel Plummer

Stunna Girl blasted Ahna Mac after accusing her of jumping Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer and using threats to expose him as leverage for Baddies paychecks.

Stunna Girl went live on social media to call out Ahna Mac for allegedly jumping Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer with her boyfriend, then turned the tables on the entire “Baddies” cast for their pattern of threatening to expose him.

The Sacramento rapper didn’t hold back, questioning why Mac has been threatening to drop dirt on Plummer for three years straight while using it as leverage to negotiate bigger checks.

“Every time y’all get mad you bust the n-word out of hold something over his head. Y’all all do the same s###,” Stunna said in her rant. “I’m confused, that’s the same b-tch that’s been saying she was gonna bust out Lemmy for like three years now. That weak ass tea that she just put out, I’m just confused. You’ve been saying you’re gonna bust out Lemmy for three years. Now, b####, we’re waiting. You’ve been holding it over the man’s head to get a bigger check, we’re waiting.”

She continued her assault, directly addressing Plummer and asking him to compare her behavior to Mac’s.

“You and your n-word just jumped Lemmy, but I’m disrespectful? Lemmy, have I ever beat on you? Lemmy, have I ever jumped you with my n-word? Like, have I ever done any of these things to you except cuss you the f-ck out?” The comments came after Mac allegedly labeled Stunna as disrespectful in recent exchanges.

The beef between these two goes way back to their time on Zeus Network’s “Baddies” franchise, where tensions have been brewing for years.

Last year, Mac made serious allegations that Stunna sent a group of men to rob her, escalating their already hostile relationship. The drama continues to spiral, with new accusations flying from both sides.

The situation highlights how messy the “Baddies” universe has become, with cast members constantly at war with each other and the network’s leadership caught in the crossfire.