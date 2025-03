Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Suge Knight reignited controversy surrounding Eazy-E during a provocative jailhouse interview with The Art of Dialogue podcast, revisiting his eyebrow-raising comments about the late rapper’s death from AIDS.

Two decades after his infamous 2003 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where Knight cryptically implied that Eazy-E was intentionally injected with AIDS-tainted blood, the former Death Row Records boss was directly asked if his sinister statement held any truth.

Knight refused to explicitly confirm or deny the allegations, citing his unwillingness to “incriminate myself.”

Instead, he doubled down by questioning how someone could appear perfectly healthy, showing “no signs of being” ill, only to succumb to AIDS complications.

In the candid conversation, Suge Knight recounted the timeline leading up to Eazy-E’s hospitalization, recalling how Eazy and his manager, Jerry Heller, had initially sought a simple medical checkup.

“They give him a physical,” Knight explained. “They said they think something wrong with him. He in the hospital stuck. Next thing you know, Eric got a shot.”

He further described the mysterious injection as “something simple” like B12, adding ominously, “Next thing you know, they say Eric got AIDS. Next thing you know, he’s a dead muthafucka.”

Knight and Eazy-E had a notoriously complicated relationship dating back to the early 1990s, rooted deeply in business drama and personal rivalries. Knight reportedly used aggressive tactics to free Dr. Dre from Eazy-E’s Ruthless Records contract, including alleged threats against Eazy’s family and claims of kidnapping Heller.

Following Knight’s original 2003 remarks, both Eazy-E’s daughter and N.W.A. bandmate Ice Cube firmly denied speculation linking Knight to the rapper’s death.

Knight didn’t stop at Eazy-E. He took aim at the entertainment industry as a whole, asserting that “most of Hollywood” and countless entertainment figures “got AIDS or some type of sexual disease.”