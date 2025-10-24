Summer Walker Says Lil Meech’s “Life Is Terrible” Post-Breakup

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Summer Walker called Lil Meech’s life “terrible” while revisiting their breakup over the grocery store video that sparked cheating rumors.

Summer Walker didn’t mince words when revisiting the viral incident that ended her relationship with Lil Meech, calling the actor’s life “terrible” and mocking his now-infamous excuse.

During her appearance on “360 With Speedy,” the R&B singer addressed the 2023 surveillance footage that showed the BMF star escorting a woman into her apartment with groceries in hand.

The clip ignited widespread cheating rumors and ultimately led to the couple’s breakup.

“It was. That was really ignorant,” Walker said when asked if the moment upset her. “But, hey, I was like, ‘That’s trifling as f###.’ I literally don’t even have to say anything on that because his life is terrible now, so yeah.”

Summer Walker speaks on the time when her ex Lil Meech was caught with a woman he said to be his cousin, he was helping with groceries



“I literally don’t even have to say anything on that because his life is terrible now, so”



pic.twitter.com/KWKh4yvaYk — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 23, 2025

Meech claimed the woman was his cousin, but Walker has consistently dismissed that explanation. The “cousin” defense quickly became internet fodder, spawning memes and jokes that refused to die.

Summer Walker Addresses Lil Meech Excuse On Spoof Polygraph

Now promoting her new album Finally Over It, set to release November 14, Walker leaned into the drama by taking a polygraph test as part of her rollout.

When asked if the groceries belonged to Meech’s cousin, she burst out laughing before responding.

“Hell nah, it was not his cousin’s groceries,” she said. A polygraph examiner confirmed her answer was truthful.

The upcoming project will feature more than a dozen tracks and include a collaboration with Latto. It also marks the final installment in her Over It trilogy, following 2019’s Over It and 2021’s Still Over It.

Walker and Meech dated for about nine months before the relationship unraveled. She has since moved on, recently showing up to the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards with a mystery man who stirred online chatter over his age and appearance.

Meech, meanwhile, has been dealing with off-screen issues. 50 Cent—executive producer of BMF—has publicly criticized the actor’s behavior and revealed he sent him to rehab earlier this year.