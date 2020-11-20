Surgeons Save Boosie’s Foot After Dallas Shooting

Good news for Boosie, who is recovering after being shot in the leg during an incident in Dallas.

Surgeons have saved rapper Boosie Badazz’s foot after a gunshot wound sparked amputation gossip.

The star is already back home recovering after multiple surgeries to save his foot.

Bullet fragments were removed and surgeons added screws to the bones in his foot to make sure the rapper heals. Boosie was shot in the leg over last weekend in Dallas, Texas.

The 38-year-old and his entourage were fired upon in the parking lot of Big T’s Plaza shopping mall, during a visit to pay his respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed days before.

Boosie had reportedly been driving through Dallas in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van before the shooting at the mall and, after shooters opened fire on the vehicle, the musician was struck below the knee and taken to a hospital.

