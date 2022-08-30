Swae Lee & Victoria Kristine Expecting First Child

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Unforgettable” crooner attends an event with his partner.

Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee will be a father for the first time. Real Estate agent Victoria Kristine is currently pregnant with the 29-year-old entertainer’s child.

Victoria Kristine first publicly announced the pregnancy via her Instagram page on August 19. Yesterday, she officially revealed Swae Lee as the father of the forthcoming baby.

“Couldn’t [have] dreamt up anything more special than you my baby☁️✨,” wrote Kristine on IG two weeks ago. She later added, “They [weren’t] lying about that pregnancy glow 🤰🏽💫.”

On Monday, Victoria Kristine uploaded photos from what appeared to be a baby shower. Swae Lee appeared in two of the Instagram photos. The caption read, “Our little wild one is on the way 🌴🦒🦓.”

While Swae Lee prepares for life as a dad, Rae Sremmurd is also reportedly developing a new studio LP. The tentatively titled SR3MM project will be the duo’s first album since 2018’s SR3MM.

Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi already dropped “Denial” and “Community Dick” in 2022. The latter track featured Mobile, Alabama-bred rapper Flo Milli. Official videos for both songs arrived on YouTube over the last three months.

Rae Sremmurd’s catalog includes Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hits such as “No Flex Zone,” “No Type,” and “Throw Sum Mo” featuring Nicki Minaj & Young Thug. “Black Beatles” with Gucci Mane peaked at #1 for seven weeks.

Swae Lee recently earned his second Diamond Award (10 million units) for his contribution to French Montana’s “Unforgettable” single. The RIAA also certified Lee and Post Malone’s “Sunflower” as 11x-Platinum in 2020.