SZA Addresses “Strange” Clash With Nicki Minaj, Explains Why She Still Rocks With Drake, Despite Kendrick Lamar Feud

SZA finally addressed her summer feud with Nicki Minaj and revealed her stance on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef in a candid new interview

SZA has finally opened up about the drama that engulfed her this year, addressing both her unexpected clash with Nicki Minaj and her awkward position in the Drake–Kendrick Lamar battle.

The R&B sensation found herself thrust into Hip-Hop’s messiest conflicts without warning. During a recent GQ interview, the Grammy winner broke her silence on the bizarre summer feud with Minaj that left fans scratching their heads.

The conflict erupted in July when Minaj launched a social media tirade against TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson, who managed SZA at the time.

The Queen of Rap accused Punch of bullying behavior, which somehow spiraled into personal attacks on SZA’s appearance and career.

“Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you?” Nicki Minja fumed.

Wait. Does Sza think she’s more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls. Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you… pic.twitter.com/0fKGvT1Zow — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 16, 2025

SZA’s confusion about the entire situation becomes clearer when considering that she had no prior relationship with Minaj, other than the fact that Punch had once turned down Nicki’s attempt to land a feature from the TDE singer.

The “Good Days” singer was essentially caught in crossfire between Minaj and her former manager, making the personal attacks even more bewildering.

“I don’t know her,” SZA stated bluntly about Minaj. “We have no connection to each other. There’s no backstory. Like, there was no through line narrative. It was just like, ‘Roc Nation’…. I don’t know where it came from. That’s not even my place to correct a narrative that I don’t got s### to do with. It was a little strange. It was very like, ‘Why?’ But also, you know, ‘I guess.'”

The drama didn’t end there. SZA also found herself uncomfortably positioned between two of Hip-Hop’s biggest stars when Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s long-simmering tension exploded into a full-scale war, culminating in the Grammy Award-winning hit “Not Like Us,” which also spawned a lawsuit Drake lost and is currently appealing.

As a TDE artist, SZA’s loyalty naturally aligned with labelmate Kendrick, but her friendship with Drake complicated matters. The Toronto rapper even mentioned her name in his diss track “Push Ups,” dragging her into the beef against her will.

“It was something between two grown-ass men, so why would I insert myself between something between two grown-ass men, you know?,” SZA explained. “And I feel like that’s how everybody felt, with the exception of people who didn’t feel that way. I didn’t really have any stake, per se. Obviously, I love Kendrick. I’m signed to TDE. That’s my family. Obviously, I’ve known Drake for so long and we have a beautiful rapport. And, obviously, it’s always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs.”

The singer’s diplomatic approach to the Drake-Kendrick situation showcases her maturity: rather than choosing sides publicly, she maintained relationships with both artists while supporting her label family behind the scenes.