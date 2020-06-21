Tekashi 6ix9ine Lawyer Worries Death Is Eminent

Tekashi 6ix9ine could very well be the most controversial rapper in the history of hip-hop, but that's made him a mark according to his lawyer.

(AllHipHop News) Tekashi 6ix9ine infamously cooperated with the government during a RICO case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The government was able to secure lengthy prison sentences for the top leadership of the gang for drug-dealing, and violence committed on behalf of Tekashi 6ix9ine to further his rap career.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in November of 2018, but he cut a deal and received a two-year sentence with time served.

Then, Judge Paul Engelmayer and former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman (who just lost his job over beef with President Donald Trump) approved 6ix9ine's early release over his asthma and the spread of coronavirus inside of the private prison where he was housed.

Tekashi 6ix9ine refused to go into the witness protection program, so he could resume his rap career.

Since then, 6ix9ine has released to hit singles, "GOOBA" and '"Trolls" featuring Nicki Minaj, while flaunting millions in cash, jewelry, and high-end sports cars.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has also relentlessly taunted his former gang buddies, as well as other rappers, and now his life is in real danger since his house arrest ends on July 30th?

“I’m concerned. Lots of people condemn Danny for cooperating with the government. Even a young gang member who wants to make a name for himself could try something," Tekashi 6ix9ine's to lawyer Dawn Florio told the New York Post.

Dawn Florio said she's so worried about the rap star's safety that she is urging him to relocate immediately and drop a fortune on security.

"He’s in great spirits but I won’t rest easy until he’s located in a different state with 24-hour security," Florio said.