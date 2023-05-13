The Game, Busta Rhymes, Soulja Boy Show Support For Yung Joc After Emotional Post

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Instagram clip arrived on Friday (May 12) and shows the rapper shedding tears over the state of the world.

The Game, Soulja Boy and Busta Rhymes are among the many showing support for Yung Joc, who recently posted an emotional video of himself sobbing. The clip arrived on Friday (May 12) and shows the rapper shedding tears over the state of the world.

“Raw Emotions,” he began. “No hiding behind facades. Can I cry in front of the world? Why am I crying. This world is such a wicked place at times. Our kids are dying before they can live in these streets. Our homes are filled with hate because it’s all around us. Destruction is prevalent.

“Drugs are running rampant in our community. So many are confused. Ascension is a necessity. Let it out in front of the world. Do you ever feel like just letting it all out? Some will laugh and that’s expected. Some will tap in to see if I’m ok and that’s appreciated. I begging for mercy on all of us no soul unaccounted for. I Love You.”

Busta Rhymes chimed in on Yung Joc’s post, writing, “We’re here with you and for you King!!” The Game simply left a praying emoji. Soulja Boy added, “You got this. Stay strong and focused. Crying doesn’t make you weak—not being able to express yourself does.”

As Yung Joc predicted, several people decided to make light of his video. One wrote, “Bro wtf is this?” followed by several laughing emojis. The person was quickly shut down with comments such as “Everything ain’t funny bro people really going through it” and “Leave him alone. BLACK MEN CAN SHOW PAIN DON’T DO HIM LIKE THAT.”

Of course, it’s entirely possible Yung Joc is getting ready to drop another single. After all, his latest single, “Perfect Timing” featuring Gunna and B. Smyth, arrived in 2019 so he’s long overdue. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. He joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2014 and married co-star Kendra Robinson in November 2021.