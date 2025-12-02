The Game Defends Diddy As 50 Cent Cashes In With Netflix Doc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Game called for Diddy and R. Kelly’s freedom at his birthday party during a wild rant on stage.

The Game grabbed the mic at his Hollywood birthday bash Friday night and delivered some eyebrow-raising commentary that’s got people talking.

The Compton rapper went full activist mode, calling for the freedom of two of Hip-Hop’s most controversial figures currently behind bars: Diddy and R. Kelly.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows The Game making light of the “baby oil and urination aspects” of both men’s legal troubles before declaring “Free all the freaky homies!” as R. Kelly’s music started playing in the background.

Here’s where it gets interesting, though – and pretty damn ironic when you think about it. Diddy is currently serving four years in prison at Fort Dix after being convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

R. Kelly, meanwhile, is serving what amounts to a life sentence – 30 years total between his federal convictions for racketeering and sex trafficking in New York and child pornography charges in Chicago.

The disgraced R&B legend won’t see freedom until 2045, when he’s 79, assuming he lives that long.

But here’s the real kicker that makes The Game’s “free the homies” campaign so wild – his decades-long beef with 50 Cent is still very much alive, and Diddy just happens to be executive producing a Netflix documentary about Diddy’s downfall.

That feud goes way back to 2005 when The Game was still part of G-Unit. Their relationship imploded when Game refused to get involved in 50’s various beefs during a radio interview, saying he wouldn’t participate in the drama.

50 Cent took that as disloyalty and kicked him out of the group, leading to years of back-and-forth diss tracks, public confrontations and social media warfare that continues to this day.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for 50 Cent, who’s been trolling Diddy for years and now has a documentary platform to air out their dirty laundry. “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” drops on Netflix today and Diddy’s team is already fighting back hard.

Just yesterday, Diddy’s representatives blasted the documentary as a “shameful hit piece” and accused Netflix and 50 Cent of using “stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

They’re calling it “unfair and illegal” and have sent cease-and-desist letters trying to stop the release. So while The Game is out here advocating for Diddy’s freedom, his longtime rival 50 Cent is literally profiting off documenting Diddy’s alleged crimes.

‌