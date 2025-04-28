Kardashians Developing Spin-Off TV Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Khloé Kardashian introduced *Calabasas Behind the Gates*, a new Hulu spin-off exploring the lives of friends and neighbors in the Kardashians’ inner circle.

Khloé Kardashian unveiled plans for a fresh reality series alongside Scott Disick and Disney executive Rob Mills during Hulu’s Get Real House event in Los Angeles, revealing a spin-off titled Calabasas Behind the Gates that will spotlight the extended circle surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner household.

“It’s very exciting, very new, very excellent. We’re excited to continue developing,” Kardashian said during the panel.

The upcoming series will shift the lens from the core Kardashian-Jenner clan to the people living in their orbit — neighbors, longtime friends and others residing in their exclusive Calabasas community.

“We all want to know what’s happening behind the gates of Calabasas — who are all these people in the extended lives of the Kardashians? So, we’re developing a show that we’re actually, at least for now, calling Calabasas Behind the Gates,” Mills explained.

While Kardashian and Disick helped introduce the project, neither confirmed whether they would appear on camera.

Disick, who shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian, has been a recurring presence in the family’s reality ventures but has not committed to this one.

The announcement comes on the heels of the season six finale of The Kardashians, the Hulu reboot of their original E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which ended in 2021 after 20 seasons. Hulu has already renewed The Kardashians for a seventh season.

Over the years, the family has launched several spin-offs, including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and Khloé & Lamar. Calabasas Behind the Gates marks the latest expansion of their ever-growing reality TV empire.

A release date for Calabasas Behind the Gates has not yet been announced.