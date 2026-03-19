The Rock Weighs In On Kevin Hart’s Awful Wax Figure – “It’s Perfect”

Kevin Hart’s new wax figure has him furious, calling it an attack and demanding they completely redo the statue.

Kevin Hart just went to war with the Hollywood Wax Museum over a statue that looks nothing like him, and honestly, the internet’s taking his side on this one.

The comedian posted a video of his new wax figure at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee location and absolutely lost it, calling the whole thing an “attack” and demanding they scrap it and start over.

The figure’s dressed in a leather jacket and gold chain, arms spread wide, and Hart’s response was pure chaos on Instagram.

“WTTTTFFFFF. What did I do to these people. This is an attack. Who in the f*** is this?” Hart wrote, making it clear he wasn’t having it. He’s not alone either.

Celebrities like Jameela Jamil jumped in, calling it “the worst one I’ve ever seen of anyone,” and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley suggested The Rock had something to do with the disaster.

One fan even joked it looked like something ordered off Temu.

But here’s where it gets funny. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Hart’s frequent collaborator, commented that the figure was “PERFECT” and told him not to change a thing.

The Rock’s got history with bad wax figures himself. Back in 2023, he complained about his Paris waxwork at the Musée Grévin, saying the skin tone was completely off.

He posted about it publicly and the museum actually fixed it.

Lil Wayne also had issues with his Hollywood Wax Museum figure, posting on X that it wasn’t him and apologizing to the museum for the criticism.

Hart’s frustration makes sense when you look at how these museums have handled similar situations before.

The Rock’s experience shows that speaking up actually gets results, and museums are willing to make corrections when celebrities call them out publicly.

The Hollywood Wax Museum hasn’t responded yet to Hart’s demands for a complete redo of the statue.