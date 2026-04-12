“Tickled & Bothered” Doja Cat Defends Madonna Against Ageist Trolls

Doja Cat defends Madonna against critics, saying the pop icon is too old to perform, questioning if people feel threatened by her sexuality.

Doja Cat stepped into the conversation about Madonna’s age and relevance with a TikTok video that called out the double standard of telling artists to stop performing.

The 67-year-old pop icon, born August 16, 1958, has faced relentless criticism from people who believe she should retire from the stage, but the rapper wasn’t having it.

Doja Cat posted a video in which she said she was “tickled and bothered” by the constant stream of comments telling Madonna to quit making music and performing.

She questioned the logic behind this phenomenon, asking directly, “Is it because she’s an older woman who feels sexy? Is that why?”

The rapper went deeper into her defense, wondering aloud why society tells working musicians to stop doing their jobs.

“It’s interesting to me because it’s like, you’re telling a musician who makes music, who performs it as a job, to stop doing it? I’m trying to wrap my head around that,” she said in the video.

Her tone shifted to sarcasm as she mocked the critics, fake crying and saying, “Is that why you want her to get off stage? Because you feel threatened by an older woman who can do her job forever? Who can do her job for the rest of her life, and she can enjoy it, and she has something she loves doing, and she’s doing it forever?”

Madonna’s recent activity proves she’s nowhere near slowing down.

In March 2026, she performed at an intimate show during the Dolce & Gabbana fall 2026 presentation in Milan, Italy, where she also sang a rendition of Patty Pravo’s Italian pop hit “La Bambola.”

Beyond live performances, the icon is making moves in television.

Madonna is ending her 23-year acting hiatus to appear in season 2 of Apple TV+’s “The Studio,” Seth Rogen’s satirical comedy series.

She’ll star in a two-episode arc alongside Julia Garner, who was originally cast to play Madonna in a scrapped biopic that the show will now resurrect as a fictional storyline.

Her last television acting role was a cameo on “Will & Grace” in 2003, making this return a significant moment in her career.

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