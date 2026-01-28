TikTok Accused Of Protecting Its Daddy Donald Trump By Suppressing Content

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a state investigation into TikTok this week. The probe targets allegations that the social media platform suppresses content critical of President Donald Trump.

The timing couldn’t be more loaded.

TikTok just survived a near-death experience with a federal ban. Trump swooped in with an executive order to save the app. Now Newsom’s hitting back with claims the platform plays favorites with political content.

Users across the platform report a stark double standard. Violent content and sexual material flood TikTok feeds daily. But post something critical of Trump’s policies and watch your reach disappear.

Content creator Pat Loller experienced this firsthand.

His satirical video about Elon Musk’s controversial hand gesture at Trump’s inauguration got flagged as misinformation. The platform limited how widely he could share the content, despite it gaining over one million views.

“I’ve never seen this before,” Loller told Reuters. “It says ‘sharing is limited to one chat at a time.'”

The censorship complaints extend beyond Trump content. Users report strikes for posting “Free Palestine” comments and references to Luigi Mangione, the accused UnitedHealth executive killer.

These phrases previously circulated freely on the platform.

TikTok’s official stance remains unchanged. The company claims its policies and algorithms didn’t shift over the weekend. They blame “temporary instability” as services were restored after the federal ban was lifted.

The content moderation controversy highlights TikTok’s complex relationship with violent material. The platform prohibits content promoting “violent or hateful individuals,” yet allows graphic videos depicting real violence to circulate widely.

Users regularly encounter fight videos, accident footage and other disturbing content that somehow passes community guidelines. Meanwhile, political commentary gets flagged and restricted at unprecedented rates.

Newsom’s investigation comes as his feud with Trump reaches international stages.

The two clashed publicly at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with Trump allegedly pressuring organizers to cancel Newsom’s speaking appearance during the President’s unhinged speech.

The California governor has positioned himself as Trump’s primary Democratic opposition. Their rivalry spans immigration policy, climate change, and federal disaster relief funding for California’s wildfire recovery.