Too $hort Has Update On Mount Westmore Supergroup With Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube & E-40

Too Short said Mount Westmore had unreleased material for three albums and revealed the group debated how to rework and release the songs.

Too $hort, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and E-40 converged as the supergroup Mount Westmore during the pandemic.

They released one album, Bad MF’s, in 2022 through blockchain, then uploaded it to streaming services under the title Snoop Cube 40 $hort a few months later, along with several bonus tracks.

In the interim, all four West Coast legends have been extraordinarily busy—Snoop commented on the Winter Olympics, Ice Cube dropped multiple solo albums and went on a massive tour, E-40 continued building his spirits empire, and Short Dog launched a podcast.

And that barely scratches the surface. Needless to say, Mount Westmore has been on the back burner for a few years.

But during a recent interview with AllHipHop, Short Dog assured Mount Westmore fans there is more music on the way.

“We’ve had quite a few talks recently,” Too Short says. “When we recorded the Mount Westmore album, we recorded enough material for three albums. The talks that we’re having now is, ‘Do we want to release those songs? Do we want to take the energy from those songs and mold them into new songs?What do we want to do?’ Nobody really wants to put too much effort into recording because we already recorded so much, so we’re just trying to decide how to cook it all up and package it.”

Too $hort has a perfectly good reason for not rushing the process, too. He adds, “Everybody in the group wants to do shows and everybody wants to let the public hear some more to music. I think the problem with you not getting the reason why you don’t get to hear it is that everybody in Mount Westmore is really rich as f### and they really do so much other s### that it’s like, ‘Have your assistant call my assistant’ type s###.”

But Short says he’s had a conversation with Snoop just last week and he said, “I really want to do Mount Westmore.” Three out of the four members—Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Too $hort—will have a chance to link up on April 20, when they perform at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, for AEG Presents’ annual 420 show alongside Czarface.

The venue, located 6,450 feet above sea level, presents its own set of challenges when it comes to breath control—but Too $hort is ready.

“You have to be very conscious of the altitude, because if you overexert yourself, you start to get winded during the show,” he says. “I’ve learned over the years to just take it down a notch and control how much energy you push it out. You got to find this space where you are still giving it to the crowd, but you can’t overdo it because you’re going to start getting winded after a while. But I think I figured it out. I’ve done pretty good.”

Find tickets here.



