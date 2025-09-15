Toosii Lands Football Scholarship To Sacramento State

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Toosii just pulled off a rare double play—securing a football scholarship at Sacramento State while still riding high on the charts as a multi-platinum Hip-Hop artist.

The 25-year-old rapper announced Sunday that he received an offer to join the Hornets football team as a wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class.

Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion extended the offer during a FaceTime call Friday, creating a buzz that quickly spread across both the sports and music worlds.

“Man the lord is powerful,” Toosii posted on social media. “Blessed to receive an offer from Sacramento State. Thank you and big shout to Head Coach Brennan Marion and Coach C.J. Pollard. This don’t even feel real man. I’m speechless right now. I don’t even know what to say.”

Known for chart-toppers like “Favorite Song” and “Love Cycle,” Toosii becomes the first multi-platinum recording artist to pursue Division I college football.

“A blessing and an honor coming from what I come from. Especially to be able to go back and chase my dreams,” Toosii told On3′s Pete Nakos after receiving the offer.

Before his rap career took off, the Syracuse native played high school football at Rolesville High in Raleigh, North Carolina. Though he shifted focus to music, the dream of returning to the gridiron never faded.

In August, he hinted at his ambitions on social media: “I’m chasing history. First multi-platinum recording artist to go back to school and play DIVISION I football. Next year I’m gonna be on somebody’s team mark my words!”

Toosii also toured campuses at Maryland and USC, which helped him realize that his goal was within reach.

Sacramento State, a program gaining traction under Marion’s leadership, could benefit from Toosii’s visibility and crossover appeal as it eyes a move to a more competitive conference.

Although he posted videos of himself working out with the Hornets, Toosii has yet to make an official decision, which is expected to be made in December.