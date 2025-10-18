Top Boy Micheal Ward Demands Dismissal Of Rape Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Micheal Ward appeared in court as his legal team moved to have rape and sexual assault charges dismissed ahead of a hearing scheduled for December.

The 27-year-old actor, known for his role as Jamie in the Netflix drama Top Boy, faces five charges, including two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault. The allegations involve one woman and date back to January 2023.

Ward’s attorney made the unexpected request during what was originally scheduled as a plea and trial preparation hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court. The court agreed to set a dismissal hearing for December 5.

The BAFTA-winning performer was first charged in July and granted bail after appearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court on August 28. He was released under the condition that he not contact the alleged victim.

Following the announcement of the charges, Ward issued a public statement maintaining his innocence.

“I deny the charges against me entirely. I have cooperated fully with the police throughout their investigation and will continue to cooperate,” he said. “I recognise that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared. Given those proceedings, I am unable to comment further.”

Ward confirmed his identity during the brief August hearing, stating his full name, date of birth and address. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 5 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.