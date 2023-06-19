Tory Lanez Drops Surprise Yoko Gold Collab Single ‘Hurts Me’ 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez shared a new single and an update from behind bars, promising more music: “I’ve turned this jail cell into my work office.”

Tory Lanez has blessed his fans with a new single weeks after leakers shared the track online.

The R&B singer took to Instagram Sunday (Jun. 18) to announce the single, a collab with his brother Yoko Gold.

“Two and a half years ago my brother Yoko and I orchestrated this record for his project,” Tory Lanez began. “We never thought nothing of it. It collected dust in a hard drive. Guess God had a different plan for it ☔️🔥🙏🏾”

Tory Lanez expressed his gratitude to the leakers, thanking them for making sure the track heard the light of day.

“Never thought I’d say this but I wanna thank the Umbrellas for LEAKING this record. Yoko it’s your time. Hold the Umbrella down while I’m gone ☔️☔️☔️” he concluded.

Stream the new single below.

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, Tory Lanez shared an update from behind bars as he awaits sentencing, more than six months after a jury found him guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

“I want y’all to know I haven’t lost my faith in God and that I’m in high spirits,” Tory explained. “I’m praying for the best and remain confident that God will bring me through this. I have spent the last 7 months rehabilitating my mind, my body and my soul. Though I came to jail a good person, I will leave as a great person.

He also vowed to continue dropping new music, starting with “Hurts Me,” with further updates coming from his team.

“I’ve turned this jail cell into my work office. I will continue the legacy of the Umbrella from here or anywhere else,” Tory stated. “I won’t let anything stop me from being a positive light and a help to those in need.” Read his post in full below.