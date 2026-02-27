Tory Lanez Stuck With 10-Year Sentence After Final Court Rejection

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez exhausted his final legal remedy when California’s Supreme Court declined to hear his shooting conviction appeal.

Tory Lanez lost his final chance to overturn his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion when California’s highest court rejected his appeal petition earlier this week.

The Supreme Court decision leaves the Canadian rapper serving his 10-year prison sentence with no remaining legal options to challenge his December 2022 guilty verdict.

The court’s rejection came without explanation, ending a lengthy appeals process that began after Lanez was sentenced in August 2023.

His legal team had argued that multiple errors occurred during the original trial, but a three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected those claims in November 2025.

Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The charges stemmed from a July 12, 2020, incident following a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home. Megan Thee Stallion testified during the trial that Lanez shot her in both feet during an argument in their vehicle.

She told jurors that Lanez yelled “dance, b####” before firing the weapon and later offered her $1 million to stay quiet about the shooting.

The Grammy-winning artist initially hesitated to speak publicly about the incident, telling the court she “didn’t want to be a snitch.”

However, she eventually decided to “defend my name” when she saw people questioning whether she had actually been shot. Prosecutors argued that Lanez shot Megan because she “bruised his ego” during their argument.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott called the shooting “an act of misogyny” motivated by wounded pride rather than any legitimate threat.

Defense attorney Jose Baez countered that his client was “highly intoxicated” and engaged in “foolish, reckless behavior” without intent to seriously harm anyone.

Baez emphasized that alcohol played a significant role in the incident and that Lanez couldn’t even remember what sparked their argument.

The appellate court found that the testimony was “more than sufficient to support the jury’s finding that Peterson personally inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan Thee Stallion. The justices rejected defense arguments about trial errors and upheld the conviction on all counts.

Megan Thee Stallion secured a restraining order against Lanez in January 2025 after claiming he orchestrated a harassment campaign from prison. She alleged that he conspired with bloggers to spread defamatory statements questioning her credibility and the evidence presented at trial.

Lanez will serve his sentence at a California state prison until 2033.