Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Hospitalized After Quitting Vaping 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Alabama Barker, the 19-year-old daughter of Blink 182’s Travis Barker was rushed to hospital after abruptly quitting vaping.

Alabama Barker was rushed to hospital shortly before Christmas after abruptly quitting vaping.

The 19-year-old daughter of Blink 182’s Travis Barker called 911 herself after falling ill while alone, TMZ reports. Barker was rushed to hospital where medics revealed she was experiencing nicotine withdrawal after quitting vaping a month ago.

According to the outlet, Barker was warned that quitting abruptly could lead to nicotine withdrawal.

Alabama Barker was reportedly an occasional vape pen user but quit vaping to focus on her music career after industry insiders warned the aspiring artist of the potential effects on her voice.

Despite the scare, Barker was soon back home with her loved ones, celebrating her 19th birthday on Christmas Eve (December 24).

She also posted a TikTok video revealing her mega Christmas gift haul and told fans she had been sick with the flu.

Baker explained she didn’t get to enjoy her birthday “because I was so sick but I am back on my feet and I want to give you guys a Christmas haul.”

She expressed her gratitude before showing off gifts, including jewelry and designer clothes.

“I am so grateful for all my gifts,” she added. “I wanted to share because some people requested it.”

Earlier this month, Alabama Barker made her rap music video debut with the visuals for her track “Vogue.” The video features a cameo by her famous stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, in addition to launching her rap career, Alabama Barker has made headlines after engaging in a public spat with Bhad Bhabie. The pair traded shots online over Bhabie’s boyfriend and child’s father, Le Vaughn.