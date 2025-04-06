Little Simz Makes Tough Call Between Music & Film

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Little Simz delayed her album “Lotus” to June 6 after accepting a film role that conflicted with her original release plans.

Little Simz postponed the release of her upcoming album Lotus to June after landing a last-minute film role that disrupted her original schedule.

The British rapper took to Instagram to explain the delay, which pushes the album back nearly a month from its original May 9 release date.

“Hey guys, I’m having to push my album back due to scheduling of shooting a movie that just came in,” she wrote. “Not ideal for me or you I know, trust me I’ve tried many ways around it but just means I can’t do the film otherwise. If there was ever a time I ask for your grace and patience it is now. I’m sorry maynnnnn, I proper am. But only a few more extra weeks then yours.”

Simz didn’t reveal the name of the film or her role, but the opportunity was significant enough to shift her music plans.

She’s no stranger to the screen, having played Shelley in Netflix’s Top Boy and Meleka in Youngers.

Her acting debut came as Vicky in the BBC’s Spirit Warriors and she made a cameo as herself in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, performing her track “Venom.”

Despite the delay, Simz has more on her calendar.

She’s slated to perform a special orchestral set at London’s Meltdown Festival in June 2025, adding another layer to her already multifaceted career.

Lotus is now scheduled to drop on June 6.