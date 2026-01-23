Trey Songz Takes On Kansas City Police Again But This Time It’s In Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trey Songz filed a civil lawsuit against Kansas City police, claiming wrongful arrest and excessive force during the 2021 AFC Championship.

Trey Songz dropped a lawsuit this week that’s got Kansas City police scrambling for answers.

The R&B heavyweight filed papers in Jackson County Circuit Court targeting the Kansas City Police Department over a wild incident that went down five years ago. Trey wants justice for what he calls a straight-up assault disguised as an arrest.

Here’s what really happened at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021.

Trey Songz was chilling at the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills when nearby fans started acting up. The lawsuit says these drunk attendees were heckling him hard because of his celebrity status.

Security got called three different times before cops even showed up. That’s when everything went sideways fast.

The lawsuit paints a picture that’s nothing like what police claimed back then. Trey says he was the victim, not the aggressor. Fans threatened him and became aggressive, but when security and Kansas City officers arrived, they completely ignored the real problem.

Instead of protecting him from the unruly crowd, the lawsuit claims police and security “physically assaulted, wrongfully arrested, handcuffed and detained” the singer in jail.

That’s a complete 180 from the official police narrative that had Trey Songz throwing punches first.

Video footage from that night showed a chaotic scene. Police released surveillance clips claiming Trey Songz punched an officer and put him in a headlock. But the singer’s legal team is telling a different story about who started what.

The charges tell their own tale.

Prosecutors hit the singer with trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. But here’s the kicker… every single charge was later dismissed. That’s usually a sign that something wasn’t right with the arrest from jump.

Neverson’s lawsuit names three defendants: the Kansas City Police Department, GEHA (which operates the stadium) and Whelan Event Services. The security company was supposed to handle crowd control that night, but allegedly failed to do so.

The legal filing claims all three entities “were careless, negligent, and acted in bad faith.” That’s lawyer speak for saying they completely screwed up their responsibilities.

The lawsuit alleges Kansas City police used excessive force and violated Trey Songz’s rights. It also claims the defendants had a legal duty to protect invitees like him from aggressive fans but chose to target him instead.

Neverson says the incident damaged way more than just his body. The lawsuit claims he suffered “serious, permanent, and progressive injuries” to both his person and professional reputation.

He’s seeking compensation for medical bills, lost work, damaged reputation and lost income.

The timing of this lawsuit is interesting. Five years is a long time to wait, but civil cases have different deadlines than criminal ones. His legal team probably spent years building their case and gathering evidence.

The lawsuit demands a jury trial, which means this drama could play out in front of Kansas City residents. That’s probably not what the police department wants, especially with all the scrutiny on law enforcement these days.