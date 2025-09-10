Trump Orders Flags Half-Staff Following Charlie Kirk’s Gruesome Assassination

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed Wednesday (September 10) during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, prompting a campus lockdown and nationwide outpouring of grief and condemnation over escalating political violence.

The 31-year-old conservative commentator and co-founder of Turning Point USA was addressing a crowd at an outdoor “Prove Me Wrong” debate when a single gunshot rang out shortly after noon, striking him mid-speech. Law enforcement sources confirmed the suspect remains at large, and university police are conducting a building-by-building sweep to evacuate students and staff.

Video from the event captured the moment chaos erupted, with attendees fleeing as Kirk collapsed. Utah Valley University has since canceled all classes and urged those on campus to shelter in place until law enforcement clears the area.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Charles James Kirk has been murdered by a gunshot that took place during Turning Point USA’s ‘The American Comeback Tour’ campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025,” the organization said in a statement. “May he be received into the merciful arms of our loving savior, who suffered and died for Charlie. We ask that everyone keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. We ask that you please respect their privacy and dignity at this time.”

Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death on Truth Social, calling him “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk.” He added, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

The White House ordered flags to fly at half-staff through Sunday evening in Kirk’s honor. “In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 P.M.,” Trump wrote.

Former POTUS Joe Biden also condemned the violence, stating on X, “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

Fellow former president Barack Obama echoed that sentiment, writing, “We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children.”

The shooting has reignited concerns about politically motivated violence in the U.S., following recent high-profile incidents including assassination attempts on Trump, the 2022 hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, and the 2011 shooting of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. Giffords responded to Kirk’s death by saying, “Democratic societies will always have political disagreements, but we must never allow America to become a country that confronts those disagreements with violence.”

Utah Sen. Mike Lee called the killing “a cowardly act of violence,” adding, “The terrorists will not win. Charlie will. Please join me in praying for his wife Erika and their children. May justice be swift.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson described the incident as “detestable,” urging political leaders and public figures to denounce violence. “We need every political figure, we need everyone