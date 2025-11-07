Ty Dolla $ign Unveils Tycoon Academy To Teach Wealth-Building Skills

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ty Dolla $ign announced the launch of Tycoon Academy, designed to teach individuals how to earn and manage money.

Ty Dolla $ign is expanding his empire beyond music with the launch of Tycoon Academy, a new platform designed to teach financial literacy and wealth-building strategies.

During a recent interview with Power 106’s Justin Credible, the Los Angeles-born artist shared his motivation behind the project.

“I’m about to start Tycoon Academy, where I’m teaching the people how to actually get money,” he said. “That’s the one thing I feel like they don’t teach us. They teach us all the other things except how to, like, get money and keep money. And I want to just, like, empower people. I’ll announce all of that soon.”

The academy is the latest addition to a growing list of ventures tied to the “Tycoon” brand, which also includes a record label, a champagne line and a new album. All of them reflect Ty Dolla $ ign’s evolving vision of ownership and influence.

His label, Ez MnY, recently signed singer-songwriter Leon Thomas, whom Ty called “now the biggest R&B artist in the world.”

The roster also includes Bizzy Crook, rjtheweirdo, Saige Michael and Keith Turner. The label partnered with Create Music Group in June 2025 to scale its operations and reach a wider audience.

Ty also introduced Bonar Jean, a champagne brand whose name translates to “good money,” aligning with the financial empowerment theme that runs through his latest projects.

All of these ventures are tied to the rollout of his fourth studio album, Tycoon, released October 17, 2025, through Atlantic Records.

The album marks his first solo release since 2020’s Featuring Ty Dolla Sign and includes appearances from Quavo, Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, YG, Tory Lanez, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Tyga, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Leon Thomas and others.

Ty described the theme of the album as a reflection of leadership and control, saying it represents a new chapter in his career. Tycoon Academy has not yet announced a launch date, but Ty Dolla $ign stated that more details are forthcoming.