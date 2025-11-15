Tyler The Creator Explods Onto Fortnite With Massive Icon Series Drop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tyler, The Creator joined Fortnite’s Icon Series with a massive in-game bundle drop that launched Friday evening (November 14).

Tyler, The Creator leveled up both Hip-Hop and gaming culture as Epic Games debuted his official entry into Fortnite’s Icon Series, launching a full-blown digital takeover on November 14 at 7 P.M. ET.

The Tyler, The Creator collaboration brings two playable skins that reflect distinct phases of his artistic legacy, his early Odd Future era and his latest persona, “St. Chroma” from the CHROMAKOPIA album. The bundle doesn’t stop at just outfits. It includes 13 items in total, making it one of the more elaborate music crossovers in the game’s history.

The full package, dubbed the Tyler, The Creator Bundle, features both Icon Series outfits, four back bling accessories (Earfshaker, Chroma Vox, Dynamite the Exploder and Mini Tyler), two emotes titled “Thought I Was Dead” and “Lil’ Golf Cart,” as well as themed gear like the Chroma Vox mic and Earfshaker drums.

Players will also get contrails and two weapon wraps in Golf Pink and Chroma Green.

To top it off, Epic added three Jam Tracks to the mix, allowing players to vibe to “EARFQUAKE,” “Ring Ring Ring” and “Sticky” while battling it out. The trailer nods to Tyler’s visual catalog, with a CHERRY BOMB balloon floating above the Battle Bus and a skydiving sequence that mirrors his “LUMBERJACK” video from CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST.

The bundle is expected to cost around 3,500 V-Bucks, or roughly $22.39, according to industry analysts. That price reflects the depth of the offering, which goes beyond cosmetics and taps into Tyler’s creative universe.

This move places Tyler in the same league as Travis Scott and Eminem, who previously joined the Icon Series. It also marks another step in his broader entertainment footprint, following his Grammy nominations and a performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute to Outkast.

The Hawthorne native has kept a packed schedule in 2025, rolling out CHROMAKOPIA, a deluxe edition, new fashion ventures and multiple brand deals. This Fortnite partnership signals his continued move from cult favorite to cultural mainstay.

