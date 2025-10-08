Uber Driver Arrested For Starting Deadly Palisades Fire—One Of Worst Disasters In California History

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida for allegedly starting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles that killed 12 people and destroyed property in January.

Jonathan Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida and charged with igniting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, a deadly blaze authorities say he “maliciously” started after working a shift as an Uber driver.

The 29-year-old former driver now faces a federal charge of destruction of property by fire, according to acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli, who confirmed the arrest via a post on Twitter (X). The fire, which erupted in early January and wasn’t fully contained until January 31, claimed a dozen lives and scorched parts of Pacific Palisades.

“A single person’s recklessness caused one of the worst fires Los Angeles has ever seen, resulting in death and widespread destruction in Pacific Palisades,” Essayli said in a statement. “While we cannot bring back what victims lost, we hope this criminal case brings some measure of justice to those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

Federal investigators allege Rinderknecht set off what became the Palisades Fire by first igniting the Lachman Fire on New Year’s Day. Though firefighters initially thought they had extinguished it, the blaze continued to smolder underground. On January 7, strong winds reignited the fire, which then spread rapidly through the area.

According to a criminal complaint, Rinderknecht had recently dropped off a passenger in Pacific Palisades before heading toward the Skull Rock Trailhead. There, he reportedly tried to contact a former friend, took photos with his phone and listened to a song by a French artist “whose music video included things being lit on fire,” the Department of Justice said in a release.

At 11:47 p.m., Rinderknecht recorded two videos from atop the hill. No flames were visible at the time. Roughly 25 minutes later, sensors in the area detected a fire. Investigators say he tried calling 911 several times but couldn’t connect due to poor cell service. He eventually reached an emergency operator and reported the fire. Another resident nearby also called it in.

Authorities say Rinderknecht then fled the area in his vehicle but returned shortly after to follow fire trucks and film the scene as crews battled the flames. Two passengers who rode with him earlier that night told investigators he seemed “agitated and angry,” according to the complaint.

Uber confirmed to NBC Los Angeles that Rinderknecht was immediately banned from the platform after the company learned of his alleged involvement. The company said it is cooperating with law enforcement. Investigators ruled out other possible causes of the fire, including fireworks, lightning and downed power lines. Rinderknecht was taken into custody near his home in Florida on October 8.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.