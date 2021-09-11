Ultimate Rap League X Queen of The Ring “No Holds Barred 3” – The Faceoffs

Give it up for the ladies!!! Ultimate Rap League and Queen of The Ring are back with No Holds Barred 3 faceoffs!

Ultimate Rap League and Queen of The Ring join forces once again to bring you “No Holds Barred 3.” No URL card is complete without a faceoff and this was no exception. Hosted by the “URL Princess” NuNu Nellz, the back and forths started calm and friendly but soon heated up into table-banging confrontations!

It was a case of men first as the head-to-heads kicked off with NXT and Real Name Brandon. This battle was supposed to happen in the last round of URL’s “Ultimate Madness 4” tournament but had to be postponed. The faceoff was friendly, there’s no real beef between the two west coast rappers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTQzILUlGMf/

NXT took the opportunity to address the social media claims of being a “URL plant” while RNB fended off the “bye-weekly” moniker, having been given a bye the last two rounds of the tournament due to technicalities.

frfr NXT out here calling out Tay Roc at Ultimate Madness 4 Faceoff. #UM4 #URLTV pic.twitter.com/kMC0QdzfDq — Caffeine (@caffeine) September 11, 2021

NXT pulled out of the battle after having to self-isolate and RNB was given the option of advancing to the final against MVP on “Summer Madness 11” but took the battle instead. He’s the favorite going into this one.

The first “NHB3” faceoff was Cee Da Boss vs Phara Funeral. Although both women have extensive careers and resumes, this is the first time on the Caffeine stage for both women. Cee made her return to the ring earlier this year in a war against Krissy Yamagucchi on Panic Room 5 and vet Phara returns after taking some time off to have a baby.

Cee acknowledged that her delivery was lacking in her last battle, rushing through some of her material but assured her opponent it wouldn’t be an issue tomorrow. Phara, aware she’s starting over in front of a new audience, simply said that she’s been doing this and that she is coming to do work! When her 2019 battle with Ms Fit and her lack of a third round was brought up, Phara assured that this time, there would be no “Jersey!“ The faceoff was a fairly cordial one, the ladies are friendly and were not about to fake any animosity.

While they were going back and forth someone in the background was caught on a hot mic. Whispers of, “She’s not coming. She’s not doing the faceoff,” could be heard during the live broadcast before the mic was cut.

Next up were another pair of new faces for the Caffeine audience. Newcomer, Christian battle rapper Pristavia has only been battling for about a year and is already making a lot of noise. She comes with some heavyweight co-signs from respected names including Jaz the Rapper, O’fficial, and Loso. Deisel’s been putting in that work for years and the subject of why her name isn’t more respected was up for discussion.

The women started off cool, each pointing out what they bring to the ring. Deisel demanded her respect, saying she’s always had big plates, battled names consistently, and battled on back-to-back cards. Pristavia wanted it known that she earned any co-signs she’s had because her peers respect her craft and lyricism. She pointed out that even though she hasn’t battled the top-tier names Diesel has on her resume, she’s only five battles in and has already made it to the Caffeine stage.

Both women are aggressive performers, Pristavia suggested that was the only reason they’ve been matched together. Deisel called her opponent a poet who doesn’t say very much, “them church hymns won’t work on me,” and also took a shot at Lady Caution. After a faceoff that heated up nicely bringing out the aggression in the women, the final word from both before they left was “Tomorrow!”

When it came time for Lady Caution and Yoshi G to face-off, viewers were left disappointed as it was revealed that Yoshi was not in the building, something that the URL Princess took as a sign of disrespect to the league.

Caution and Yoshi have been going back and forth on social media since the card was announced with the argument getting real personal. The jabs haven’t only been for each other either, kids partners and half the men in battle rap were brought into the drama.

Earlier in the week, Yoshi had brought Caution’s recently deceased father into the promo, crossing a line that Caution is ready to punish her for. When asked how she is likely to react if Yoshi mentions her dad during the battle Caution said it didn’t matter. Yoshi had already taken it too far, bringing personal life into Battle Rap adding, “It’s gonna be a dog walk!” She was hopeful Yoshi would show up to their battle saying she wasn’t going to touch her, “We gone get the business done.” She once again refuted claims that partner Tay Roc writes any of her material and returned a shot at Diesel for her earlier call-out.

Yoshi didn’t get to have her say at the faceoffs but did take to Twitter while the event was going down to say a few words.

Someone need to come get me I’m down the street https://t.co/ireo2CpakO — Yoshi G. (@_YoshiG) September 11, 2021

Did I take all the attention off the Faceoffs my bad!! — Yoshi G. (@_YoshiG) September 11, 2021

I’m literally ten mins away I’m telling u they don’t want me there https://t.co/Qu5LBKnaAx — Yoshi G. (@_YoshiG) September 11, 2021

But really I just got drunk and wanted to make hoes wait https://t.co/ssmwgYgz4D — Yoshi G. (@_YoshiG) September 11, 2021

U Finna come get me Sara https://t.co/GRm2J1OuQH — Yoshi G. (@_YoshiG) September 11, 2021

Viixen and C3 were up next, and this one started all smiles, the rappers joking over water bottles while lighting roasting each other. Viixen put the lack of tension down to the fact that they hadn’t had an opportunity to build any as the card was only announced a week ago.

The atmosphere soon heated up, however, C3 saying Viixen has no replay value, calling her writing basic in comparison to her pen. There was a lot of humor in this one, Viixen with the witty one-liners, both with hilarious impersonations of the other and we got some genuine table banging aggression! The ladies argued over their career paths, level of opposition, and who is the bigger name on the QOTR and URL platforms.

Nunu is all of us head 🤯 watching C3 & Viixen Tha Assassin Faceoff. #NHB3 #urltv pic.twitter.com/OojqKcIkqJ — Caffeine (@caffeine) September 11, 2021

The final faceoff of the night was 40 B.A.R.R.S and Casey Jay. 40 is as top-tier as it gets and is the most viewed female battler with the biggest fanbase. Casey’s career is on the incline with URL owner Smack White himself recently crowning her “The Face of Female Battle Rap” after her performance in the UM3 tournament.

40 began softly spoken saying there was not much she wanted to talk about ahead of their battle. Casey denied feeling any extra pressure because her Bardashian sisters (Jaz and O’fficial have clear wins against 40), saying that she was doing it for herself and that she feels she’s going to kill 40.

Both rappers began speaking over each other, getting increasingly louder and aggressive. After promising herself that she’s going to act like a lady 40 brought out the base in her voice and started barking on Casey. Very little of the conversation could be made out, both ladies shouting over each other at full volume.

Once the voices were (slightly) lowered 40 spoke on not “supporting’ Casey in the UM3 tourney pointing out that Casey didn’t win. “I don’t respect the runner up,” she said. “They didn’t give out no bronzes.” NuNu asked who has the better pen of the two to which Casey replied, “We gone find out tomorrow.” 40 disagreed and said her pen was never in question, the only way she could lose was if she choked and that ain’t happening!

The volume turned up again quickly and the ladies went back and forth screaming about wigs, yellow teeth, and cottonmouth in-between hand claps. This was one of the most anticipated battles and the faceoff turned out exactly the way we knew it would!

Queen of The Ring’s Debo and Babs Bunny closed the faceoffs and announced that a small number of tickets could be available to Caffeine viewers and to email their requests. “No Holds Barred 3” goes down live and for free on Caffeine Saturday September 11 at 6 pm ET.