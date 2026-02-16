Uncle Luke Officially Running For Congress, Touts Bi-Partisan Connections To Trump, Rubio

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Luther Campbell officially announced his 2026 congressional run for Florida’s 20th District during a live television interview today.

Luther Campbell is getting back into Florida politics. The Hip-Hop legend officially declared his run for Congress during a live television appearance on “This Week in South Florida.”

Campbell ended weeks of speculation when he told host Glenna Milberg he’s running for Florida’s 20th Congressional District. The 60-year-old rapper-turned-activist set February 15 as his self-imposed deadline to decide.

“I’m going to run for Congress for CD 20,” Campbell said during the interview. The announcement came after months of community outreach and political preparation.

The Miami native resigned from his head coaching position at Miami Edison Senior High School in January to focus on the campaign.

Campbell spent six years transforming the Red Raiders’ football program from eight players and one win to a regional championship contender.

“I didn’t want to do the kids a disservice while I was doing that,” Campbell explained about leaving coaching. “You can’t do two things at one time.”

Campbell’s congressional bid targets incumbent Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who faces federal charges for allegedly stealing $5 million in FEMA disaster funds.

The Democratic congresswoman was indicted in November 2025 on charges of using the stolen funds for her 2022 campaign.

“If the congresswoman was doing her job, then I wouldn’t get in the race,” Campbell stated. “Listening to the heartbreak of these people” in underserved communities convinced him to run.

Campbell highlighted specific issues facing the district during his announcement, including housing problems, job losses, and automated sugar cane production.

Riviera Beach deals with ongoing water quality issues.

“They’re low key boiling their water because they’re trying to do the right things, and they just need good representation,” Campbell said about Riviera Beach’s situation.

The most pressing issue Campbell identified is Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants. Federal courts recently blocked the Trump administration’s attempts to end TPS protections, affecting 300,000 people in the district.

“Who are you going to who and not to cut you off but in this race, who’s gonna be able to go talk to Marco Rubio, who’s going to be able to go talk to Donald Trump? Me, I’m the only one that can do that,” Campbell declared.

Campbell emphasized his bipartisan connections as a key advantage. He claims to have Senator Marco Rubio “on speed dial” and to have worked across party lines throughout his career in community activism.

The Hip-Hop pioneer brings decades of community involvement to his campaign.

Campbell’s political experience includes a fourth-place finish in the 2011 Miami-Dade mayoral race, where he earned 11 percent of the vote with just $10,000 in campaign funds.

Campbell’s campaign will receive support from Hip-Hop artists he’s produced and worked with throughout his career.

“Every artist, every artist that I produce and every artist by creating southern hip hop, will be donating to this campaign,” he said.