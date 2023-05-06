Usher Raymond’s Son Plays With Public In IG Story About His Dad’s Alleged Fight

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cinco has a sense of humor and poking fun at an incident that could have been serious for his father.

R&B singer and philanthropist Usher Raymond IV may not be talking about his altercation with Chris Brown, but his son is having a ball toying with the prying media trying to get the scoop.

Usher Raymond V, 15, posted a meme to Usher’s story that said, “Don’t message me about it…”

He followed that one up with “Lookin’ Ahhh,” before pulling both of them down and saying, “Lemme stop playin” with the crying emoji.

AllHipHop.com reported on the alleged fight, stating that on Friday, May 5 at the Skate Rock City roller rink in Las Vegas, the “You Got It Bad” singer threw a surprise birthday party for Breezy.

After an alleged altercation with Teyana Taylor, where Usher tried to step in to diffuse the drama, the “Yo” singer seemed to get frustrated, leave the venue, and waited to jump his big brother.

TMZ obtained footage of the lead up to an apparent incident between Usher and Chris Brown; Brown was reportedly yelling at Teyana Taylor https://t.co/4O7uvaGgE5 pic.twitter.com/6saZLmYYNW — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 6, 2023

Brown, witnesses said, was “intoxicated.” They also said he called Usher a “coward” before returning to his bus.

In an effort to temper the energy, Usher followed him outside but was bombarded by Brown and his entourage who allegedly physically attacked him.

An insider claimed Usher was left with a bloody nose.

Neither party has spoken on the incident— which is probably why Cinco has pulled the two posts out of his story.