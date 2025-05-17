WATCH: Antonio Brown Busts Off Shots During Chain Snatching Attempt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown fired a gun into the air after being attacked during a live boxing event in Miami and says he may press charges against his assailants.

Antonio Brown discharged a firearm into the air Thursday (May 16) during a chaotic moment at Adin Ross’s “Brand Risk” boxing event in Miami.

The altercation reportedly began when a group of unidentified men confronted Brown and attempted to snatch his jewelry. In response, Brown fought back before pulling out the weapon and firing into the air, possibly to scare off the attackers

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Antonio Brown said.

The crowd scattered as screams echoed through the venue. No injuries were reported. Brown was briefly detained by police at the scene but later clarified on social media that he had not been arrested.

“Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED,” Antonio Brown clarified.

Brown has since said he is weighing legal action against those involved.

“I will be talking to my legal council [sic] and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me,” he said.

Miami police have not issued a public statement or confirmed any arrests related to the incident



