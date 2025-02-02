WATCH: Kendrick Lamar Makes History At Grammys With “Not Like Us” At Drake’s Expense

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar claimed three major victories at the 2025 Grammy Awards for his diss track “Not Like Us,” cementing his legacy as an icon.

Kendrick Lamar made history Sunday night, stamping his name even deeper into Hip-Hop’s hall of fame with a trio of wins at the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

His searing diss track “Not Like Us” aimed at his nemesis Drake, swept up three golden gramophones, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video.

The significance?

Kendrick Lamar’s unapologetically confrontational track cemented itself as the first diss track ever to nab multiple Grammy wins, making it a landmark moment in the awards’ history.

“Not Like Us,” could still take home more awards it was also nominated in five categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Adding to the triumph, these wins bring Lamar’s career Grammy total to an astounding 20 trophies.

Before Sunday’s ceremony, he had already claimed 17 accolades, but this year’s trifecta is unprecedented.

The track also marked a collaborative victory, with producer Mustard joining Lamar in crafting the song’s sharp production. Mustard stepped in during the Premiere Ceremony to accept one of the awards on Kendrick Lamar’s behalf.

This Grammy domination sets the stage for Lamar’s next major milestone: headlining next month’s Super Bowl halftime show. Talk about timing.

With just weeks before the biggest stage in entertainment, Kendrick Lamar is already riding an uninterrupted wave of glory, solidifying his place as Hip-Hop royalty.

While Lamar was commanding the night in Los Angeles, Drake was enjoying a starkly different scene halfway across the globe.

The rapper posted photos from a sun-soaked beachside bar in Perth, Western Australia, ahead of his upcoming “Anita Max Win Tour,” which kickoffs on February 4.