Westside Gunn Announces “Heels Have Eyes 3” LP & Six Flags Monsters Ball Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Westside Gunn announced Heels Have Eyes 3 will drop Halloween night with a Six Flags event the day before featuring The Hardys and Zilla Fatu.

Westside Gunn is bringing his love for Hip-Hop and pro wrestling to new heights with the release of Heels Have Eyes 3, dropping October 31, and a live spectacle at Six Flags the night before.

The Griselda rapper announced the third installment of his wrestling-inspired album series on Monday, confirming the 11-track project will arrive on Halloween night via Griselda Records and Roc Nation Distribution.

The album features appearances from Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz and Brother Tom Sos, with production from Cee Gee, Denny LaFlare and Daringer.

To mark the occasion, Gunn is hosting a special event dubbed Heels Have Eyes 9: Monsters Ball at Six Flags on October 30 at 8 P.M. The night promises a mashup of music and wrestling, with appearances by legendary tag team The Hardys and Zilla Fatu.

Tickets for the event are available here.

Heels Have Eyes 3 continues the narrative Gunn launched earlier this year with the original Heels Have Eyes EP and its sequel. The series draws heavily on pro wrestling’s “heel” archetype—the villain persona—with previous cover art featuring icons like Ted DiBiase and Virgil.

Gunn uses the series to channel his wrestling fandom, luxury lifestyle, and signature ad-libs into a cinematic soundscape.

The new album opens with “Josh Bishop Intro” and includes tracks like “Free Roleys” featuring Benny The Butcher, “Mankind” with Stove God Cooks, and “Tito Santana” featuring Rome Streetz.

The release wraps with “Josh Bishop Outro,” tying the project together with a theatrical edge.

Gunn’s fusion of Hip-Hop and wrestling has become a defining theme in his recent work, and Heels Have Eyes 3 pushes that boundary even further.