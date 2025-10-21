What Nas Just Did For Hip-Hop History Will Amaze You

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nas partners with Resorts World to donate $2 million toward completing The Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, scheduled to open in 2026.

Nas delivered a major boost to The Hip Hop Museum’s construction efforts by announcing a $2 million commitment alongside Resorts World New York City during the institution’s second annual benefit gala.

The Grammy-winning rapper from Queens made the pledge October 15 at Cipriani Wall Street, marking a significant milestone for the long-delayed Bronx project.

The museum, first conceived in 2015, has faced multiple construction delays and funding challenges before gaining renewed momentum.

The 17-time Grammy nominee added depth to his commitment with additional remarks about the cultural significance.

Resorts World New York City’s partnership with Nas extends beyond philanthropy into business ventures.

The Malaysia-based Genting subsidiary recruited the “Illmatic” creator in March 2024 to support their bid for one of three downstate New York casino licenses expected to be awarded by year’s end.

The Hip Hop Museum plans to open in 2026 at 610 Exterior Street in the Bronx, strategically positioned near Sedgwick Avenue where many historians credit Hip-Hop’s birth.

The facility will feature memorabilia, interactive exhibits and a 300-seat theater designed to honor the genre’s origins.

Construction resumed after the ceremonial groundbreaking in May 2021 featured appearances by LL Cool J and Grandmaster Flash.

The project’s revival comes as Resorts World pursues an ambitious $5 billion casino expansion that would transform their current video lottery terminal operation into a comprehensive gaming destination.

Genting’s broader community investment strategy includes $2 billion in pledged support should they secure the casino license.

Their commitments encompass $750 million for affordable workforce housing, another $750 million for a sports and media complex with Kenny “The Jet” Smith, $350 million for an Innovation Campus Community Fund and $150 million for the RW Gives philanthropic initiative.

The museum announcement represents a convergence of cultural preservation and commercial ambition as Nas leverages his legendary status in Hip-Hop to advance both the art form’s institutional recognition and Resorts World’s regulatory objectives.

Nas achieved his first Grammy victory in 2021 with “King’s Disease” after receiving 17 nominations throughout his career. The museum is scheduled to open its doors in 2026.