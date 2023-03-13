Jimmy Kimmel Clowns Will Smith During Oscars Monologue

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Will Smith was the butt of jokes once again, but this time it was Jimmy Kimmel clowning the actor for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars!

Jimmy Kimmel addressed last year’s Oscars controversy in his opening monologue at the 2023 Academy Awards.

While hosting this year’s show on Sunday night, the television personality mocked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its handling of last year’s moment in which Will walked onstage and slapped presenter Chris.

“We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun,” Jimmy expressed in his opening monologue. “We want you to feel safe… and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe.”

He continued, “We have strict policies in place: If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech.”

At the 2022 Oscars, Will reacted to a joke Chris made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith by slapping the presenter during the award show’s live telecast. Later, Will was awarded Best Actor for his role in “King Richard.”

“If anything unpredictable or violent happens during this ceremony, just do what you did last year – nothing,” Jimmy told the audience. “Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

The late-night show host added, “And if any of you get mad at a joke and you decide you want to come up here and get jiggy with it, it’s not going to be easy. There are a few of my friends you’re going to have to get through first.”

Jimmy called on Michael B. Jordan, Pedro Pascal, and Andrew Garfield as his backup.