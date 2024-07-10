Will Smith’s Gospel Debut Marks New Creative Chapter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith’s transition from Pop and Hip-Hop to gospel music culminated in a powerful performance at the 2024 BET Awards, signifying a new direction for the multifaceted artist.

Will Smith’s gospel music journey took center stage last month as he performed his new track “You Can Make It” at the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles.

The Oscar-winning actor, renowned for his impactful filmography, including “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” has charted a new path into the Christian/gospel music genre, showcasing his latest creation with the Sunday Service Choir joining him onstage at the Peacock Theatre.

Smith’s foray into gospel comes after a long career in mainstream music, starting in the late 1990s.

Known for chart-topping hits like “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It,” “Wild Wild West,” and “Just the Two of Us,” Smith has always had a significant presence in the music world.

His recent gospel single, which includes contributions from Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir, has already achieved impressive recognition, climbing to number 3 on the USA Hot Gospel Songs chart.

In an interview with Billboard, Smith reflected on his motivations for venturing into gospel music.

“I was really talking to myself. To see so many people resonate with the intention gives me a clear North Star for this next chapter of my creative life,” Smith said.

This introspection and connection with listeners hint at more Christian-themed music in his future.

Announcing the song on Instagram, Smith expressed his personal connection to music during challenging times.

“Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve,” he wrote.