Wu-Tang’s Method Man Reveals Truth Behind Australia Tour Cancellation

Method Man clarifies he never agreed to Wu-Tang Clan’s Australia dates and blames promoters for misleading fans with false advertising.

Method Man called out promoters for advertising Wu-Tang Clan’s Australia tour with all living members when he’d already told them he wasn’t coming.

The 55-year-old rapper said he was booked with acting opportunities and made it clear before the group even left for their overseas dates that he wouldn’t be hitting Dubai or Australia.

“Before we even went on the overseas tour, I wasn’t going. I said I wasn’t going. I said I was booked,” he explained during an Instagram Live over the weekend.

“The Final Chamber Tour” was supposed to feature every living member of the legendary group, but Method Man, Raekwon, Cappadonna, and Young Dirty Bastard all skipped the Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney shows with zero warning.

Fans who showed up to the Brisbane date immediately took to social media, calling out the no-shows, which forced Ticketek to offer refunds for the Melbourne and Sydney dates.

Method Man’s frustration centered on promoters knowing his status but still plastering flyers claiming all members would be there.

“I was seeing flyers saying all living members are going to be there and s###, and I’m looking at this s###, like, they know that I haven’t agreed to go on the tour yet,” he said. “This is promoters, overzealous promoters and s###. I told the guys before we left, I said there’s a chance I will do the overseas dates, but there is no chance that I am going to Dubai or Australia because I’m booked.”

Method Man pointed out this wasn’t the first time something like this happened and said promoters need to be held accountable for waiting on ticket sales before making cancellations public.

“The fact that this is the second time or third time that this has happened, you guys have to somehow know that at the end of the day while you’re blaming the artists who should show up by the way, especially if they say they are, you guys have to look at the promoters sometimes,” he said.

“Because sometimes the promoters are privy to this information but don’t want to give out this information, you know? They’ll wait for the ticket sales, and then they’ll make an announcement close to the date, which I don’t think is fair.”

He emphasized his love for the fans and the country but made his position crystal clear.

“The reason why I’m even giving this explanation is because I love our fans, love Australia. But again, if I’m booked, I’m booked.”

A spokesperson for the local promoter told Rolling Stone that all living members had visas and travel arrangements already in place, directly contradicting Method Man’s account of the situation.

Wu-Tang Clan last toured Australia in 2023, and the legendary group’s farewell tour kicked off in the US in February 2026 before wrapping in Philadelphia in July.

The tour heads to Japan in May before another US leg launches later this year.