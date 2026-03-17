YBT From 83 Babies Shot Dead In Durham NC Tragedy

YBT from 83 Babies is dead after getting shot in Durham, NC and found dead next to another man, marking another tragic rap death.

YBT from 83 Babies is dead, according to reports.

The Durham rapper took bullets in a shooting that left two people dead and one injured on March 14, 2026. He was signed to Rich The Kid and part of the crew that made “No Cap” blow up back in 2018.

The incident happened in Durham, North Carolina, and it’s still unclear exactly what led to the violence.

What we know is that YBT was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Police found three people in a car who had been shot.

YTB and the other man died at the scene, while a woman in the car was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

83 Babies came up during the mid-2010s as part of the North Carolina rap wave. They had momentum, they had co-signs from bigger names like Rich The Kid, and they seemed like they were about to break through nationally after“No Cap” blew up.

But the streets don’t care about potential or promise. They take who they want, when they want.

YBT’s death adds to the growing list of young rappers lost to gun violence.

The 83 Babies legacy will live on through their music, but the loss of YBT is a stark reminder of how fragile life can be in these communities.

Rest in peace to everyone affected by this senseless violence.