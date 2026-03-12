Yeat Turns Into Most Dangerous Man Alive In Trailer For “ADL” Album

Yeat introduced his upcoming double album ADL with a creative trailer reimagining him as “The Most Dangerous Man Alive.”

Yeat unveiled the official trailer for his upcoming double album, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love), with a creative homage to the iconic Dos Equis “Most Interesting Man Alive” commercials.

The trailer reimagines the rapper as “The Most Dangerous Man Alive” and features tongue-in-cheek vignettes, including Yeat scaling a cliff, relaxing in a hot spring surrounded by bears, and closing in a speakeasy where he states, “I don’t always listen to music, but when I do, it’s ADL.”

The rollout for ADL started in February with a shock marketing stunt that had New York City commuters talking.

A prosthetic version of Yeat’s arm hung from the trunk of a yellow taxi with a bumper sticker reading “LYFE IS DANGEROUS.”

The stunt referenced The Sopranos’ famous 1998 promotional campaign, showing that Yeat’s team understands how to create conversation around a project without relying on traditional hype.

Following the taxi stunt, Yeat hosted Twizz City Night at a Portland Trail Blazers game and partnered with Spotify on billboards across Los Angeles to announce the album’s release.

These moves came after he released “PIXELATED KISSES” (Remix) with Joji and appeared on Don Toliver’s number-one Billboard-charting album OCTANE with the track “Rendezvous.”

Yeat’s momentum heading into ADL builds on the success of his 2024 album LYFESTYLE, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with over 89,000 equivalent album units sold.

That project marked his fifth top ten debut in under three years, following Lyfë (number 10 in 2022), 2 Alivë (number 6 in 2022), AftërLyfe (number 4 in 2023), and 2093 (number 2 in 2024).

His 2025 EP DANGEROUS SUMMER featured FKA twigs, Don Toliver, SahBabii, NGeeYL, and BNYX and included a co-headlining performance with Don Toliver at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash Festival.

Later in 2025, Yeat collaborated with Drake and Julia Wolf on the single “Dog House” and launched his first Nike collaboration with the Nike Air Goadome Twizz.

The album drops March 27, 2026, via Field Trip Recordings and Capitol Records.