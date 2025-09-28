YFN Lucci Reveals He Now Owns His Masters After Post-Prison Label Restructure

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

YFN Lucci confirmed he now owns his masters after a post-prison deal restructure with Think It’s A Game Entertainment.

YFN Lucci reclaimed control of his music and career after revealing he now owns his masters following a revamped deal struck after his release from prison.

During a September 25 appearance on the “Where’s Wallo” podcast, the Atlanta rapper shared that he negotiated new terms with his longtime label, Think It’s A Game Entertainment, giving him ownership of his masters while still remaining in business with the company.

The move came after his January 2025 release and a buyout from Warner Music.

“When I was sitting in my cell, I had wrote down like a to-do list,” Lucci said. “And one of them was to get out and just restructure my deal. I ain’t never own none of my masters and that’s something I wanted to do.”

He explained that he approached G. “Fly” Henry, the CEO of Think It’s A Game, with his plan.

Henry agreed, allowing Lucci to retain ownership while giving the label a cut.

“When I got out, we restructured my deal where like, I’m damn near signed to myself,” he continued. “We business partners and the name of my company ‘Already Legend.’ I’m still with TIG, but we partners.”

Lucci emphasized that the decision wasn’t typical in the industry and credited Henry for being open to the change.

“I gave him a percentage of my masters, but it’s not like I gave; he let me do it,” he said. “Ain’t nobody doing that. So, you know, I can’t do nothing but respect that s###.”

YFN Lucci Revals Plans For Future Outside Of Music

Now 34, Lucci said he’s focused on building a broader legacy after serving over four years behind bars.

“N#### can’t rap forever, you feel me?” he stated. “I’m 34, you feel me? I lost damn near four and a half years of my life. So, I came home, I want to be focused.”

He added, “I want to be a CEO. I want to sign folks. I want to have my own clothing line. G######. I want to be in movies; I want to do a lot of s###. I got to do that ASAP, though.”

The restructure comes just as Lucci dropped his comeback album, Already Legend, on Friday (September 26).

The 21-track project, clocking in at 55 minutes, marks his first full-length release since returning home and includes a surprise feature from Young Thug, signaling a truce between the two Atlanta artists.