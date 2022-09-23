YK Osiris Defends Getting Tattoos Dedicated To Usher & Drake

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Worth It” hitmaker shows love to two of his idols.

This week, YK Osiris premiered his new tattoos. The 24-year-old singer decided to get body art representing chart-topping acts Usher and Drake.

YK Osiris tattooed an image of Usher’s famous “U” pendant. He also got a tattoo of Drake’s OVO owl logo. Apparently, Osiris got some pushback from the public for his latest skin designs.

“When you get to [sit] at the same table as legends, and they talk to you about success, you will understand 🌹,” wrote the Def Jam recording artist on his Instagram Story.

YK Osiris has been an unabashed, outspoken fan of Usher, even referring to the southern vocalist as the King of R&B. The two performers linked up recently in a short clip posted online.

The friendly rivalry between YK Osiris and Drake has played out on social media for months. Back in December 2021, Drake made Osiris perform “Worth It” at his home as a way to pay off a $60,000 debt.

Born and raised in Jacksonville, YK Osiris started making music as a teenager. He went on to earn a 3x-Platinum plaque from the RIAA for his “Worth It” single. Plus, his The Golden Child album went Gold.