YNW Bortland Takes Plea, Will Give Statement In YNW Melly Double Murder Case

YNW Bortlen pleaded no contest to charges tied to the 2018 killings of two aspiring rappers and agreed to provide a sworn statement about the incident, marking a major development in the ongoing murder case involving YNW Melly.

Bortlen, whose real name is Cortlen Henry, avoided a possible life sentence by accepting a plea deal for accessory to murder on Tuesday (September 9) in Broward County.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with four years already served, and will serve six years on probation after his release.

The plea ends a significant chapter in the case involving the deaths of Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., who were shot and killed in October 2018.

Prosecutors say the crime scene was staged to look like a drive-by shooting.

“Henry will not be required to testify against Melly, his longtime friend, as part of the negotiated plea,” said Henry’s attorney, Fred Haddad. However, he confirmed that Bortlen “will provide a sworn statement explaining his role in the murders.”

The case began when four members of the YNW crew drove to a recording studio in Fort Lauderdale. Surveillance video captured Henry behind the wheel of a Jeep, with Melly seated behind him and the two victims on the passenger side.

Hours later, Henry arrived at Memorial Hospital in Miramar and told staff that his friends had been shot in a drive-by. Both Williams and Thomas were pronounced dead. Melly was not present.

Forensic experts later testified that the gunfire came from inside the vehicle, specifically from the seat behind the driver, where Melly had been sitting.

Prosecutors believe the killings stemmed from internal conflict within the YNW collective, possibly linked to gang activity and money disputes.

Melly, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, faces the death penalty or life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. His first trial in 2023 ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The case has been bogged down by accusations of witness tampering and misconduct.

Melly’s retrial is set for early 2027, following his request last month to replace his legal team due to alleged conflicts created by the prosecution.