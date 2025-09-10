YNW Bortlen’s Attorney Shuts Down Snitching Rumors After Plea Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

YNW Bortlen’s lawyer denied any cooperation with prosecutors after a plea deal dropped murder charges in the YNW Melly case.

YNW Bortlen accepted a 10-year plea deal on lesser charges in the double murder case involving YNW Melly, but his attorney insists the agreement doesn’t involve turning on anyone else.

Attorney Fred Haddad pushed back against speculation that YNW Bortlen, born Cortlen Henry, is cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for leniency.

“Let’s be clear. My client is not snitching,” Haddad said in a statement. “There is no agreement to testify against anyone. The State wanted information about my client’s involvement, and he provided that—nothing more.”

The plea arrangement drops Bortlen’s first-degree murder charges and instead hands him a decade-long sentence for four lesser offenses, including accessory after the fact and witness tampering.

As part of the deal, he must give a sworn proffer detailing only his own actions.

During a court hearing, Judge Martin S. Fein made it clear that Bortlen’s statements would not influence the outcome of the plea.

“Your answers have no bearing on me and have no bearing on this negotiated resolution,” Fein said. “The deal you negotiated is the deal you negotiated.”

Meanwhile, attorney John Phillips, who represents the family of YNW Juvy, filed a request to depose Bortlen within the next month, citing concerns for his safety.

“Given the circumstances, we are concerned for his safety so would like to facilitate it in the next 30 days,” Phillips said.

YNW Melly Facing Trial In 2027

The case stems from the October 2018 killings of YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) and YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams), both close associates of Melly and Bortlen.

Prosecutors allege that Melly and Bortlen staged the scene to resemble a drive-by shooting after allegedly killing the two men inside a Jeep. Melly has pleaded not guilty.

Melly is facing two counts of first-degree murder and could receive life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2023 after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous decision, reportedly leaning 9-3 in favor of manslaughter.

His retrial has been postponed several times and is now scheduled for January 2027 due to ongoing disputes over digital and video evidence.

Melly has been in custody since his arrest in February 2019.