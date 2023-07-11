YNW Melly Trial: Murder Victim’s Sister Allegedly Threatens Rapper’s Mother

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in a 2018 shooting in Florida.

YNW Melly’s defense team raised concerns about his mother’s safety before testimony resumed in his murder trial on Tuesday (July 11). According to Law & Crime’s Terri Austin, YNW Juvy’s sister threatened YNW Melly’s mother on social media.

“Earlier this morning outside the presence of the jury, Defense counsel said that Juvy’s sister posted online that she would attack Jamie King,” Austin wrote via Twitter. “Jamie now has a body guard. Wow.”

Judge John Murphy offered to provide additional security to YNW Melly’s mother if needed. The court determined one bodyguard was enough protection for now.

Florida prosecutors accuse YNW Melly of killing his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in a 2018 shooting. The prosecution claims the rapper staged a drive-by shooting in an attempt to cover up the murders.

YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

The 24-year-old artist’s murder trial began in June. YNW Juvy’s mother testified in the trial, identifying her son and his alleged killer in surveillance footage from the night of the crime.

YNW Bortlen, the alleged accomplice, will be tried separately in October. Prosecutors say YNW Bortlen helped cover up the murders.