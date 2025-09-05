Young Thug Drags Andre 3000 As Leaked Audio Scandal Continues To Plague Atlanta Rap Scene

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug’s week of hell continues to burn after more leaked jailhouse recordings were released featuring him taking aim at another Atlanta rap legend – André 3000.

Thug accused OutKast founder of failing to support emerging talent and calling his legacy irrelevant in today’s charts. In the audio, Young Thug claimed André 3000 was irrelevant.

“André 3000, you’re one of the biggest artists in the world. You became one of the biggest artists in the world. But you ain’t help nobody. You ain’t put nobody on,” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/PieVFx\_tf\_0?feature=share

The Atlanta rapper, who made the comments while awaiting trial in the YSL RICO case, went further, dismissing André’s current musical relevance.

“Now you vintage. Now you g###### can’t put out a song and go top 50. You see what I’m saying? You put a song out right now, you can’t even go top 50.”

Thug also questioned the real-world impact of André’s music, saying, “All that cap rap s###, that rap s### don’t mean nothing. In 10, 15 years, that s### don’t mean nothing.”

The criticism wasn’t new. Over the years, Thug has repeatedly distanced himself from André’s influence. In a past interview, he admitted, “I’ve never paid attention to him. Never in my life.”

He also once described working with André as difficult, citing the rapper’s selective nature and reluctance to collaborate.

The leaked call is part of a growing list of recordings from Thug’s time behind bars that have stirred controversy.

In other instances, he criticized Gunna for allegedly contributing to the RICO case, mocked Glorilla’s appearance, and dissed Quality Control boss CEO Pierre “P by accusing him of being a rat.

Thug later apologized for his remarks about GloRilla, saying he was “going through it” and didn’t usually speak to women in that manner.