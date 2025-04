Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug has returned to the spotlight with a new single, linking up with Future on “Money on Money” just months after walking out of jail.

Released Friday (April 25), accompanied by a slick music video, the track marks Thug’s first solo drop since his October 2024 release and serves as the lead single for his highly-anticipated upcoming album UY SCUTI.

The song, produced by Southside, Wheezy Outta Here and Dez Wright, features Thug’s signature melodic flexing and Future’s slick delivery.

“Money on money, these millions, you dig?/Gon’ spend in this s### on my b#### and my kids,” Thug raps, while Future adds, “Spoiled little b#### wearin’ a Patek/Rose gold snake, she a baddie.”

Young Thug, Future – Money On Money

The song’s release followed a cryptic post on X, where Thug wrote, “It’s time. Red Planet,” alongside the launch of a merchandise site selling UY SCUTI vinyl, CDs and apparel. The album is expected to drop in May.

Thug and Future’s chemistry is nothing new. The duo first teamed up for their 2017 joint project Super Slimey and later collaborated on chart-toppers like “Relationship,” “Pushin P” with Gunna and “Way Too Sexy” with Drake.

According to Lil Baby, Thug was still pulling strings behind bars. “He was like, ‘Aye, call Pluto. I want y’all to do a tape together,'” Baby said during Spotify’s A Day in the Life. He also hinted at a possible trio project, saying, “We might have something big in store… [Thug] ‘s a lab rat. All he do is stay in the studio.”

Thug’s post-prison momentum has been building. After accepting a plea deal that gave him 15 years probation, he’s been working closely with Metro Boomin on the new album.

He’s also set to take the stage at Summer Smash 2025 in June, performing alongside Future.

The album title, UY SCUTI, is a nod to one of the largest known stars in the universe, a fitting metaphor for Thug’s ambitions. He first teased the project last month, and even wore a custom “UY SCUTI” jersey courtside at a Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors game. His girlfriend, singer Mariah The Scientist, sat beside him, holding a matching jersey that read “The Scientist.”