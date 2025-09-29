Young Thug Gives Epic Sermon, Closes YSL Chapter, Vows To Be Better Man

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug delivered a heartfelt livestream sermon declaring the end of his YSL era and promising to become a better man.

Young Thug used an Instagram livestream to deliver a passionate message about transformation and healing, marking what he called the end of his YSL chapter and the beginning of a new path forward.

The Atlanta rapper spoke directly to his audience with uncooked emotion and clarity, urging people not to let their past define them.

“Don’t let nobody tell you that you’re not good enough, you’re not smart enough,” he said. “Don’t let nobody make you feel like your mistakes define who you are.”

The livestream served as a personal sermon, with Young Thug reflecting on hardship, loyalty and self-worth.

“Don’t never let a hard time humble you ever in life, bro,” he said. “If you’re a king, be a king. If you’re a queen, be a queen.”

He emphasized the importance of self-prioritization and warned against blind loyalty. “Don’t publicly stand up for people and do certain things unless you know 100% before you do it that a person will do the same for you,” he said.

Young Thug with some words via IG Live 🙏



"I think that we gotta be happy because we only got so long on this Earth." pic.twitter.com/pMKxL0vBFR — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 28, 2025

The message came just months after Thug walked out of jail following a high-profile racketeering case in Georgia. Prosecutors accused him and others of operating a violent gang under the guise of a record label, YSL Records.

He pleaded guilty to six charges, including drug and firearm possession, and entered a no-contest plea to gang and racketeering charges.

Thugger was sentenced to 40 years, with five years to be served in prison. After spending over 900 days behind bars, he was released and placed on 15 years’ probation.

The sweeping trial, which initially involved 28 defendants, dwindled in size as several co-defendants accepted plea deals. Despite prosecutors’ efforts, no murder convictions were secured.

In the livestream, Thug made it clear he’s ready to turn the page.

“That chapter’s closed, I’m done,” he said. “I’m going to be better, you know. I want to be a better man to my lady and, you know, my kids, my family, the few friends I do got, man. I just want to be a better partner, man, I want to be better with life.”

The speech coincides with the release of his fourth studio album, UY Scuti, which dropped on September 26, 2025.

The project features appearances from Future, 21 Savage, Cardi B, Travis Scott and Mariah the Scientist, with production from Metro Boomin and London on Da Track.

Reactions to the album have been mixed. Some critics praised its emotional weight, especially tracks like “Sad Slime,” while others questioned whether his creative spark has dimmed.

The album’s cover, which shows a white version of Thug, has also drawn criticism and sparked debate online.

Young Thug’s livestream ended with a hopeful note.

“This is a good life. God gave us this beautiful earth and I think that we have to be happy because we only got so long on this earth,” he said. “And just be better. Every day get better. Peace, man.”